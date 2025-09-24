Seshaasai Technologies IPO GMP In Focus Today — Check Latest Grey Market Trends On Second Day Of Subscription

As of 10:21 a.m. on September 24, the Seshaasai Technologies IPO was subscribed 1.23 times, according to BSE.

The Seshaasai Technologies IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 813.07 crore. In includes a fresh issue of 1.13 crore shares totalling Rs 480 crore and an offer-for-sale of 79 lakh shares amounting to Rs 333.07 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 402 to Rs 423 per share.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the IPO’s registrar.

The tentative allotment date for the Seshaasai Technologies IPO is Friday, September 26. Refunds and credit of shares to demat accounts are expected on Monday, September 29. The IPO is tentatively set to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 30.

Seshaasai Technologies Ltd., founded in 1993, is a technology-driven solutions provider. The company specialises in payment solutions, communications and fulfilment services, mainly for the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. The company also provides IoT solutions to customers across various industries.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.