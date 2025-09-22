Seshaasai Technologies IPO GMP In Focus Ahead Of September 23 Launch

Seshaasai Technologies is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, September 23, to raise Rs 813.07 crore through a book-built issue.

Seshaasai Technologies is a tech-driven, multi-location solutions provider offering payments, communications, and fulfillment services primarily to the BFSI sector.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Seshaasai Technologies IPO, including its grey market premium (GMP), price band and offer size, among others.