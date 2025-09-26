Seshaasai Technologies IPO Allotment In Focus Today: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Status Online

The initial public offer of Seshaasai Technologies Ltd. was subscribed 68.13 times on the last day of the share sale on Thursday, helped by strong participation from qualified institutional buyers.

The Rs 813 crore IPO received bids for 93,79,90,515 shares against 1,37,67,095 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 189.63 times. The non-institutional investors part attracted 49.89 times subscription, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 9.17 times. The Employee's reserved quota was booked 9 times.

The Seshaasai Technologies IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 813.07 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 1.13 crore shares totalling Rs 480 crore and an offer-for-sale of 79 lakh shares amounting to Rs 333.07 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 402 to Rs 423 per share.

The allotment for the Seshaasai Technologies IPO will be finalised on Friday, September 26. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, September 30.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the IPO’s registrar.

Investors can check the Seshaasai Technologies IPO allotment status on the websites of BSE and NSE as well as on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.