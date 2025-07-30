Sellowrap Industries IPO Allotment Status: Check GMP And Steps To Verify Status Here

The IPO share allotment status for Sellowrap Industries is scheduled to be finalised on Wednesday, July 30, following the successful subscription of the SME issue. The initial public offering (IPO) of Sellowrap Industries Ltd. closed with a robust subscription on the last day of bidding on July 29. The NSE SME issue was booked 65.06 times, with bids for nearly 15.82 crore shares against more than 24.3 lakh shares on offer.

Qualified Institutions: 18.76 times

Non-Institutional Investors: 117.81 times

Retail Investors: 68.74 times

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of NSE and the issue registrar, Purva Sharegistry India.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 79 and Rs 83 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 30.28 crore. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 36.48 lakh shares.