Sellowrap Industries IPO Allotment Status: Check GMP And Steps To Verify Status Here
The IPO bidders can check the share allotment status on the websites of the NSE and the issue registrar, Purva Sharegistry India.
The IPO share allotment status for Sellowrap Industries is scheduled to be finalised on Wednesday, July 30, following the successful subscription of the SME issue. The initial public offering (IPO) of Sellowrap Industries Ltd. closed with a robust subscription on the last day of bidding on July 29. The NSE SME issue was booked 65.06 times, with bids for nearly 15.82 crore shares against more than 24.3 lakh shares on offer.
Qualified Institutions: 18.76 times
Non-Institutional Investors: 117.81 times
Retail Investors: 68.74 times
Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of NSE and the issue registrar, Purva Sharegistry India.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 79 and Rs 83 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 30.28 crore. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 36.48 lakh shares.
Steps to Check Sellowrap Industries IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Select the company symbol “SELLOWRAP” from the dropdown list for issue symbols.
Enter PAN details and Application Number.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the share allotment details.
Steps to Check Sellowrap Industries IPO Allotment Status On Purva Sharegistry India
Visit the IPO allotment page on the Purva Sharegistry website here.
Select “Sellowrap Industries Ltd.” from the company drop-down menu.
Enter your application number or PAN.
Click on the “Search” button.
View your allotment details.
Shares of Sellowrap Industries are expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform on August 1.
Sellowrap Industries IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Sellowrap Industries IPO stood at Rs 14.5 per share at 8:00 a.m. on July 30. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 97.5 apiece at a premium of 17.47%, compared to the upper limit of the IPO price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
About Sellowrap Industries and its Public Offer
Sellowrap Industries manufactures equipment for the automotive and white goods industries. It will use proceeds from the IPO to fund working capital requirements, capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.