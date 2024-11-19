SEBI Paper On SME IPO Proposes Doubling Application Size, 20% OFS Limit, And More

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Tuesday released its much-awaited proposals for tighter oversight of initial public offerings in the small and medium enterprise segment.

The regulator has proposed to increase the minimum application size for SME IPOs from Rs 1 lakh at present to Rs 2 lakh to attract informed investors.

The market watchdog has also alternately suggested raising the minimum application size to Rs 4 lakh, which would require adjustments in the retail investor allocation structure.

The consultation paper released by SEBI also proposes to increase the number of allottees required for an SME IPO to be considered successful from 50 at present to 200.

Under the new proposals, the non-institutional investors or the NII category is to be split into two sub-categories: one for applications up to Rs 10 lakh and another for applications above Rs 10 lakh.

The allocation for NIIs will be divided accordingly, with one-third of the NII quota to be reserved for smaller applications and two-thirds for larger ones, the paper proposed.

In the event of oversubscription, the current proportionate allotment system would be replaced with a “draw of lots” method, similar to the approach used in main board IPOs, it added.