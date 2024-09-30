SEBI Okays IPOs Of Mamata Machinery, Acme Solar Holdings, Returns Innovision's Documents

Acme Solar Holdings Ltd. has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore.

Acme Solar Holdings' IPO is a mix of offer for sale and fresh issues aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore and 2,000 crore, respectively. The existing shareholders are offering shares at a face value of Rs 2 apiece.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., JM Financial Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. are the leading bookrunners, and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the offer.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale. The funds raised through the IPO will be used to repay outstanding borrowings made by the company's subsidiaries, as well as for general corporate purposes.