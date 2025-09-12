SEBI Eases Post-IPO Minimum Public Shareholding Norms For Large Companies
The regulator has eased MPS requirements for large-cap companies while keeping the existing norms unchanged for firms with market capitalisation below Rs 50,000 crore.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday introduced scaled thresholds for minimum public shareholding, based on a company’s market capitalisation, in a move aimed at simplifying fund-raising in India.
For companies valued between Rs 50,000 crore and Rs 1 lakh crore, SEBI said the minimum public shareholding of 25% can now be achieved within five years, instead of the current three. These companies will need to make a minimum public offer of Rs 1,000 crore and at least 8% of post-issue market capitalisation.
For firms with market capitalisation between Rs 1 lakh crore and Rs 5 lakh crore, SEBI has raised the minimum public offer requirement to Rs 6,250 crore, or 2.75% of post-issue market cap, compared to the earlier Rs 5,000 crore and 5% requirement.
The regulator further clarified that if public shareholding at listing is less than 15%, these companies will be given five years to meet 15% MPS and 10 years to reach 25%. However, if shareholding at listing is already 15% or more, the 25% threshold must be achieved within five years.
A new criterion has been added for companies with market capitalisation exceeding Rs 5 lakh crore. Such firms must make a minimum public offer of Rs 15,000 crore and at least 1% of post-issue market cap, subject to a minimum dilution of 2.5%.
Similar timelines apply—five years to meet 15% MPS and 10 years for 25% if starting below 15%, or five years to reach 25% if starting at 15%.
The changes come as large companies face challenges in diluting stakes due to market absorption limits, with immediate equity dilution often creating pressure on share prices.