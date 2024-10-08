SEBI Approves IPOs Of NSDL, Standard Glass Lining Technology And Zinka Logistics Solutions

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the initial public offerings of National Securities Depository Ltd., Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd., and Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd.

NSDL has received SEBI clearance more than a year after the company submitted its preliminary IPO to the regulator in July 2023. The depository obtained SEBI's observation on Sept. 30, according to an update on the SEBI website.

Both Standard Glass Lining Technology and Zinka Logistics Solutions had filed their respective draft IPO papers with Sebi in July 2024.

In SEBI's parlance, obtaining its observation means go-ahead to launch public issues.