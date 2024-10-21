SEBI Approves IPOs Of Niva Bupa Health, Paras Healthcare

The Securities and Exchange Board of India approved the initial public offerings of Niva Bupa Health Ltd. and Paras Healthcare Ltd.

Niva Bupa Health filed for IPO on July 2, 2024, while Paras Healthcare filed for IPO on Aug. 2, 2024. However, the approval was obtained on Oct. 18, 2024, according to an update released on Monday.

Both Niva Bupa Health and Paras Healthcare IPOs comprise of a fresh issue and offer for sale components.

Shares of these companies will be listed on the BSE and NSE.