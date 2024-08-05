SEBI Approves IPOs Of Bajaj Housing Finance, Four Other Firms

The IPO of Baazar Style Retail is a mix of fresh issues of equity shares worth Rs 148 crore and an OFS component of up to 1.68 crore shares by promoter group entities and other selling shareholders.

Manba Finance's share sale is entirely a fresh issue of up to 1.26 crore shares with no OFS component, as per the draft papers. At present, promoters hold a 100% stake in the Maharashtra-based non-banking financial company.

Diffusion Engineers' IPO is a completely fresh issuance of 98.5 lakh equity shares and proceeds from the issue will be used for the expansion of its existing manufacturing facility and setting up a new one in Maharashtra.

Deepak Builders & Engineers India's IPO is a combination of a 1.2 crore fresh issue of equity shares and an OFS of 24 lakh equity shares by promoters, draft papers showed. Funds will be used for the working capital requirements of the company, the payment of debt and general corporate purposes.