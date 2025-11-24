SEBI Approves IPO Plans Of Fractal Analytics, Sahajanand Medical Tech, Amagi Media Labs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the IPO proposals of Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd., Amagi Media Labs Ltd. and Fractal Analytics Ltd.

The regulator issued its 'observation letter' to these companies, which means final approval.

The companies will now release their red herring prospectus, followed by a public advertisement regarding the IPO launch which will contain details regarding issue size, bidding period, price band, listing date, and more.