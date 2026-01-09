SEBI Approves Five IPOs Including Alcobrew Distilleries, Indo-MIM

Alcobrew Distilleries India filed draft IPO papers in September. The company's maiden offering comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 258.26 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.8 crore shares by a promoter.

Funds raised through the fresh issue will be utilised towards funding business expansion, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Alcobrew is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of alcoholic beverages, including whisky, vodka, and rum.

Its brand portfolio includes Golfer's Shot (premium whisky), White & Blue (blended whisky), White Hills (regular whisky), and One More (vodka), catering to diverse consumer segments across the Indian market.