SEBI Approves Five IPOs Including Alcobrew Distilleries, Indo-MIM
The market regulator issued its 'observation letter' to the draft documents of the IPOs, which means final approval in SEBI parlance.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday approved five IPO proposals including spirit maker Alcobrew Distilleries India Ltd. and precision engineering components Indo-MIM Ltd.
Alcobrew Distilleries IPO
Alcobrew Distilleries India filed draft IPO papers in September. The company's maiden offering comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 258.26 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.8 crore shares by a promoter.
Funds raised through the fresh issue will be utilised towards funding business expansion, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.
Alcobrew is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of alcoholic beverages, including whisky, vodka, and rum.
Its brand portfolio includes Golfer's Shot (premium whisky), White & Blue (blended whisky), White Hills (regular whisky), and One More (vodka), catering to diverse consumer segments across the Indian market.
Indo-MIM IPO
Indo-MIM, a Bengaluru-based manufacturer of precision engineering components, wants to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via fresh issue. The IPO also contains an offer for sale of 12.9 crore equity shares by the promoter and other shareholders.
From the fresh issue, proceeds worth Rs 720 crore will be used for repayment of debt. As of July 31, 2025, the aggregate outstanding borrowings stood at Rs 1,329 crore on a consolidated basis, according to the draft red herring prospectus.
The product portfolio caters to automotive, defence, medical, consumer, and aerospace sectors, and the company has manufactured over 6,400 types of products in fiscal 2025.
Kusumgar IPO
Kusumgar Ltd. filed preliminary papers in September for an IPO with only an offer for sale by promoters for shares worth Rs 650 crore.
The company is a manufacturer of woven, coated and laminated synthetic fabrics, referred to as engineered fabrics. The company offers engineered fabrics and solutions focusing on polyamides and polyester filaments and polyurethane chemistry that cater to the high-performance requirements of its customers.
OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO
OnEMI Technology Solutions Ltd., which operates India's digital lending platform Kissht, filed draft papers in August. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 88.79 lakh equity shares by existing investors.
Proceeds from its fresh issuance worth Rs 750 crore will be utilised for augmenting the capital base of its subsidiary, Si Creva, to meet its future capital requirements and the rest for general corporate purposes.
Kissht commenced its operations in 2016, and provides swift, accessible and personalised credit solutions to support its customers throughout their financial journeys. It focuses on young individuals within the mass market segment.
Aastha Spintex IPO
Aastha Spintex Ltd. applied for IPO in September to raise Rs 160 crore from fresh issue of shares with no offer for sale component.
Incorporated in 2013, the company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of carded, combed and compact combed cotton yarns and cotton bales.
The company's cotton bales are utilised both for captive production of cotton yarns and for supply to other spinning units and the cotton yarns produced are used in both knitting and weaving applications, catering to a wide spectrum of end-use segments and products including denim, terry towels, shirting, sheeting, sweaters, socks, bottom wear, home textiles, and industrial fabrics.