Scoda Tubes Files Draft IPO Papers To Raise Rs 275 Crore

Gujarat-based Scoda Tubes Ltd. has filed preliminary papers to raise Rs 275 crore through an initial public offering. The IPO consists only of fresh issues and no offer for sale, according to the draft red herring prospectus submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 105 crore will be used for capital expenditure towards expanding production capacity of seamless tubes and pipes by 10,000 million tonne per annum and welded tubes and pipes by 12,130 MTPA.

Another Rs 110 crore will be allocated for partly funding working capital requirements in fiscal 2026 and 2027. As of March 31 this year, the outstanding working capital facility in the form of short-term borrowings was Rs 108.5 crore.

The rest of the proceeds from the IPO will be deployed for general corporate purposes.

The Scoda Tubes IPO will be managed by Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. and Link Intime India Pvt.