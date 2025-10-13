SBI General's IPO To Be On Backburner As AMC Prepares Mega Listing | Profit Exclusive

Despite SBI Chairman CS Setty's statement that SBI General Insurance and SBI Mutual Fund were under consideration for public listings, SBI General's market debut is said to be on the backburner, two people aware of the matter told NDTV Profit.

SBI General Insurance Co. is currently focusing on internal growth, and the company's promoters are not currently discussing a potential listing, one of the above-mentioned people said.

While SBI General Insurance has completed an IPO roadmap in compliance with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's guidelines, the plan is not being acted upon at this time, the second person explained on the condition of anonymity.