Saraswati Saree Shares Debut At 25% Premium Over IPO Price
The company's initial public offering was subscribed 107.52 times on its third and final day, led by non-institutional investors.
Shares of Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd. listed on the BSE on Tuesday at Rs 200 apiece, a premium of 25% over its issue price of Rs 160 per share. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 194 per share, marking a premium of 21%.
The company's initial public offering was subscribed 107.52 times on its third and final day, led by non-institutional investors. The public issue consists of a fresh issue of 64.9 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale component consisting of 35.01 lakh shares.
Tejas Dulhani, Amar Dulhani, and Shevakram Dulhani were the promoter group selling shareholders. Unistone Capital Pvt. was the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.
Saraswati Saree Depot is a key player in the saree wholesale segment. The company is also engaged in the wholesale business of other women's apparel, dress materials, lehengas and bottoms.
The company regularly sources sarees and other women’s apparel from more than 900 suppliers across different states in India.
The company majorly sells products in southern and western regions comprising mainly Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu and the company has served more than 13,000 unique customers in fiscal 2024.
Funds collected through the fresh issue will be used to support working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.