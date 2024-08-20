Saraswati Saree Shares Debut At 25% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd. listed on the BSE on Tuesday at Rs 200 apiece, a premium of 25% over its issue price of Rs 160 per share. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 194 per share, marking a premium of 21%.

The company's initial public offering was subscribed 107.52 times on its third and final day, led by non-institutional investors. The public issue consists of a fresh issue of 64.9 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale component consisting of 35.01 lakh shares.

Tejas Dulhani, Amar Dulhani, and Shevakram Dulhani were the promoter group selling shareholders. Unistone Capital Pvt. was the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.

Saraswati Saree Depot is a key player in the saree wholesale segment. The company is also engaged in the wholesale business of other women's apparel, dress materials, lehengas and bottoms.