Saraswati Saree Depot IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1

The initial public offering of Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd. was fully subscribed on day one, led by non-institutional and retail investors. The issue opened for subscription on Monday with a price band of Rs 152-160 per share.

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of 64.9 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale component consisting 35.01 lakh shares, according to the price band advertisement. The minimum lot size for bidding will be 90 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples.

Tejas Dulhani, Amar Dulhani, and Shevakram Dulhani will be the promoter group selling shareholders.

Unistone Capital Pvt. will be the sole book-running lead managers for the IPO. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.