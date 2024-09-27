Saj Hotels IPO Opens For Subscription — Check GMP, Price Band And More

The initial public offering of Saj Hotels Ltd. opened for bidding on Friday. The offering is a fixed-price public offer, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 42.5 lakh shares worth Rs 27.63 crore. Investors can apply for shares in this NSE SME IPO till Oct. 1.

The price band of the offering is set at Rs 65 apiece. Retail investors can bid in the public offer with a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares, aggregating to an investment of Rs 1,30,000.

The company has appointed Satellite Corporate Services Pvt. as the registrar for its issue.

Corpwis Advisors Pvt. is serving as the book-running lead manager, while NNM Securities Pvt. is acting as the market maker for the SME IPO.

Saj Hotels has reserved 50% of the net issue for retail investors.

The allotment of shares in the Saj Hotels IPO will be finalised on Oct. 3. This will be followed by the crediting of shares into the Demat account of successful bidders and the initiation of refunds for non-allottees on Oct. 4.

Shares of Saj Hotels Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, tentatively on Oct. 7.

Saj Hotels Ltd.'s promoters—Rahul Maganlal Timbadia, Kartik Maganlal Timbadia and Karna Kartik Timbadia—currently hold 84.12% stake in the company. Following the public offer, their shareholding will be diluted to 61.94%.