Sahasra Electronic Solutions Launches SME IPO, Eyes Transition To Main Board By 2026

Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Thursday. The offering was subscribed 0.18 times as of 10:43 a.m., as per data available of NSE Emerge platform.

The Rs 186-crore book-building issue will be the second-largest SME IPO of 2024, after KP Green Engineering Ltd.'s Rs 189.5-crore public offer. The IPO will be India’s biggest SME IPO on NSE.

Sahasra Electronic Solutions' IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 60.78 lakh shares valued at Rs 172.01 crore and an offer for sale portion of 5 lakh shares totalling Rs 14.15 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 269 to Rs 283 per share. Retail investors can bid in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 400 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1,13,200. For HNIs, it is 2 lots amounting to Rs 2,26,400.

The registrar for the offering is Bigshare Services Pvt. The company has appointed Hem Securities Ltd. as the book-running lead manager and Hem Finlease Pvt. as the market maker for the issue.