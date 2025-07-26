Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO: Ashish Kacholia-Backed Firm Files Draft Papers With SEBI To Launch OFS

Upcoming IPO: Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd. filed its preliminary draft papers with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO). The medical devices company's public offer will include only offer for sale of up to 2.76 crore shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and BSE Ltd. Shree Hari Trust and Dhirajkumar Savjibhai Vasoya are the promoters of the company offloading shares through the OFS.

Samara Capital Markets Holding Ltd., Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund and NHPEA Sparkle Holding B.V. are investors who would be offloading stake in the IPO. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd., Avendus Capital Pvt., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and MUFG Intime India Pvt. will be the registrar of the issue.