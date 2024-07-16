"On the last day of bidding for the Intial Public Offering of Sahaj Solar Limited, the IPO was subscribed 507.21 times lead by non-institutional buyers (NIIs) who subscribed to the issue 862.35 times. Retail investors subscribed 535.03 times and Qualified Institutions (QIBs) subscribed 214.27 times, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.Sahaj Solar Ltd's initial public offering opened on July 11, 2024. The IPO is a book-built issue with a total value of Rs 52.56 crores, comprising entirely of fresh issue shares amounting to 29.2 lakh shares. The price band for the Sahaj Solar IPO has been fixed at Rs. 171 to Rs 180 per share.The allotment for Sahaj Solar IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, July 16. Investors who bid for the IPO can check the Sahaj Solar IPO allotment status on KFin Technologies Limited. Follow the step-by-step guide given below to check the share allotment status as soon as the allotment is finalised..Visit the KFintech website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.Choose 'Sahaj Solar Limited' from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN.Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.Complete the 'captcha'.Click the 'Submit' button.View your allotment details.Download/print the allotment status for your records..Sahaj Solar IPO will list on the NSE SME platform on Friday, July 19, 2024..IPO Open Date: Thursday, July 11IPO Close Date: Monday, July 15Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, July 16Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, July 18Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, July 18Listing Date: Friday, July 19 .Sahaj Solar Limited, founded in 2010, specialises in renewable energy solutions. The company operates in three main areas. First, their PV module manufacturing facility in Bavla, Ahmedabad, produces mono and polycrystalline PV modules, including mono PERC modules, with a capacity of 100 MW. Second, they provide solar water pumping systems. Third, they offer EPC services across India, handling the design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of solar projects of all sizes. As of September 30, 2023, Sahaj Solar employs over 64 people in various departments."