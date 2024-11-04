Sagility India IPO: What GMP Indicates Ahead Of Launch

The subscription window for Sagility India Ltd.'s initial public offering (IPO) is set to open on November 5. Ahead of the launch, the IPO has been garnering significant interest in the unlisted market. According to InvestorGain, the grey market premium (GMP) on Sagility India IPO stood at Rs 3 as of 9:27 a.m. on November 4.

The GMP trend indicates that Sagility India Ltd. shares will likely debut at Rs 33, which marks a listing at a 10% premium over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 30.

Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.