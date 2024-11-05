Sagility India IPO: GMP Nil After Modest Day 1 Subscription

The grey market premium or GMP, pointed towards a flat debut for Sagility India Ltd. following the conclusion of the first day of its initial public offering on Tuesday.

At the end of day one, the IPO was subscribed 0.22 times. The modest investor response failed to lift the GMP, which remained nil, according to InvestorGain. The GMP stood at Rs 3 till Nov. 3, but slipped to zero a day before the IPO's launch.

The nil GMP at present suggests that the stock may list flat at Rs 30 per share, which is the upper end of the IPO price band. However, GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.

Notably, Sagility India is aiming to raise up to Rs 2,106 crore through the public issue. The IPO proceeds will not be available to the company, as the issue comprises only an offer-for-sale component.