Sagility India IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Booked 26%, GMP Flat

Sagility India Ltd.'s initial public offering of shares worth Rs 2,106 crore has been subscribed 0.26 times as of 10:06 a.m. on its second day of bidding. The book building offer was subscribed 22% on its first day.

The entire IPO is an offer for sale. The price band has been set at Rs 28-30 per share. The minimum application lot size is 500 shares. The grey market premium of Sagility India was Rs 0 as of 07:53 a.m., implying no gains over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit InvestorGain.

The company raised Rs 945.4 crore from anchor investors on Monday ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 31.51 crore shares at Rs 30 apiece to 52 anchor investors.