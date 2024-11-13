Sagility India Expects Topline To Grow By 14% And Margins To Sustain Over Next Four Years

Sagility India is confident of sustaining Ebitda margins at 25% and growing topline by up to 14% year-on-year over the next four years, the company’s management said, following the listing of its shares on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday.

Shares of Sagility India Ltd., which floated its IPO last week, listed on the bourses at Rs 31.06 apiece on Tuesday, marking a premium of 3.53% over the issue price of Rs 30. The public offer was subscribed 3.2 times, with retail investors leading the demand.