Sadhav Shipping IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription, Sadhav Shipping IPO was subscribed 135.69 times on Tuesday, with non-institutional investors subscribing 184.58 times, and retail investors 65.52 times, according to chittorgarh.com.

The SME IPO was a fixed price issue of Rs 38.18 crore, offering 40.19 lakh fresh shares for Rs 95 per share. It opened for subscription on February 23 and closed on February 27. Investors had the opportunity to apply for a minimum lot size of 1200 shares.

The allotment for the Sadhav Shipping IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.