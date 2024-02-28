Sadhav Shipping IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status
The allotment for the Sadhav Shipping IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.
On the last day of subscription, Sadhav Shipping IPO was subscribed 135.69 times on Tuesday, with non-institutional investors subscribing 184.58 times, and retail investors 65.52 times, according to chittorgarh.com.
The SME IPO was a fixed price issue of Rs 38.18 crore, offering 40.19 lakh fresh shares for Rs 95 per share. It opened for subscription on February 23 and closed on February 27. Investors had the opportunity to apply for a minimum lot size of 1200 shares.
Investors can check Sadhav Shipping IPO allotment status on the official webiste of registrar for IPO, Maashitla Securities Private Limited.
How to check Sadhav Shipping IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities Private Limited
Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues
Select "Sadhav Shipping Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page.
Select and Enter your PAN number or Demat Account Number.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Sadhav Shipping IPO Listing Date
The shares of Sadhav Shipping Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Friday, March 1, 2024.
Sadhav Shipping IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Friday, February 23
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, February 27
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, February 28
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, February 29
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, February 29
Listing Date: Friday, March 1
About Sadhav Shipping Limited
Sadhav Shipping Limited, established in 1996 as Homa Offshore & Shipping Company Private Limited, owns and operates marine assets for port and coastal logistics. The company has three divisions: Offshore Logistics, Port Services, and Oil Spill Response. It has 24 ships (19 owned, 5 leased) deployed in various sectors of maritime trade in India. As of March 31, 2023, it had 421 employees.