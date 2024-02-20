Sadhav Shipping Announces IPO, To Open On Feb. 23

The company recently bagged a contract from ONGC to operate one fast crew boat and has contracted with a notable owner for purchase of a suitable boat. This boat will be the first of its kind in India with 60 passenger capacity, 25 knots speed, motion compensated gangway, gyro stabiliser and Dynamic Positioning system. This boat will be used to transport men and materials from ONGC's bases in Mumbai/Navi Mumbai to its offshore locations. Sadhav Shipping along with ONGC aims to improve the cost, time and ride quality of the passengers going to offshore Oil & Gas Platforms of ONGC.