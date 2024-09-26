NDTV ProfitIPOsSaatvik Solar Eyes IPO And Private Equity Funding To Boost Operations
ADVERTISEMENT

Saatvik Solar Eyes IPO And Private Equity Funding To Boost Operations

The company is eyeing almost 100% growth in its revenue to Rs 2,000 crore in the current fiscal year, said Group Chief Financial Officer Abani Kant Jha.

26 Sep 2024, 09:48 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Presently, the company has a 3.8GW solar module manufacturing capacity, with additional 2GW under construction.</p><p>Image for representation (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
Presently, the company has a 3.8GW solar module manufacturing capacity, with additional 2GW under construction.

Image for representation (Source: Freepik)

Solar module maker Saatvik Solar on Thursday announced plans to raise money from private equity players to expand its operations as well as launch an initial public offer.

Addressing a press conference, Group Chief Financial Officer Abani Kant Jha said that the company is eyeing almost 100% growth in its revenue to Rs 2,000 crore in the current fiscal year.

He also revealed that the company is looking for private equity investment and considering bringing an initial public offer to raise money for expanding the company's operation.

Presently, the company has a 3.8GW solar module manufacturing capacity, with additional 2GW under construction.

ALSO READ

IPO-Bound NTPC Green Inks JV Pact For 10 GW Renewable Energy Projects
Opinion
IPO-Bound NTPC Green Inks JV Pact For 10 GW Renewable Energy Projects
Read More

By FY2026, it aims to achieve 2GW in cell manufacturing and 6GW in module production capacity.

Saatvik Solar said that it has secured major orders totaling 513 MW, valued at Rs 650 crore.

Saatvik Solar is actively pursuing several key infrastructure tech innovations to stay ahead in the renewable energy sector.

The company is developing high-efficiency solar PV modules, including half-cut modules and premium modules with advanced features like ‘0 buzz bar’ and ‘24 buzz bar’ technology.

The company is also exploring opportunities in electrolyser battery manufacturing and storage solutions to broaden its clean energy offerings.

ALSO READ

GS Caltex, Saatvik Solar, Happiest Minds Appoint New Company Heads
Opinion
GS Caltex, Saatvik Solar, Happiest Minds Appoint New Company Heads
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT