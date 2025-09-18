Saatvik Green Energy Raises Rs 269 Crore From Anchor Investors Prior To IPO Launch

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd. has raised Rs 269 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 57.94 lakh shares at Rs 465 apiece to nine anchor investors.

HDFC mutual fund- HDFC Manufacturing fund got the highest allocation of 25.86%. 3P India Equity Fund I got the second highest allotment of 18.56% and Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd. A/C Nippon India Value Fund got 17.63% stake in the company.

Three domestic mutual funds have applied through six schemes, the green energy company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. They have collectively netted 74.16% of the anchor portion. HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippo Life India and Bandhan Small Cap fund were the major fund houses in this category.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., Ambit Pvt. and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. are the book-running lead managers to the issue.