Saatvik Green Energy IPO Opens Tomorrow: Check GMP, Price Band, Lot Size And More

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd. aims to raise Rs 900 crore through the IPO. The book-building issue includes a fresh issuance of 1.51 crore shares, worth Rs 700 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 43 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 200 crore.

The price band for Saatvik Green Energy IPO has been set between Rs 442 and Rs 465 per share.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 32 shares (one lot), which requires an investment of Rs 14,880 at the upper end of the price band. For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum bid is 14 lots or 448 shares, amounting to Rs 2,08,320. Big non-institutional investors (bNII) must bid for at least 68 lots or 2,176 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 10,11,840.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar of the issue.