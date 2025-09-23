Saatvik Green Energy IPO GMP In Focus Ahead Of Final Day Of Subscription; Check Allotment Date And More

The initial public offering (IPO) of Saatvik Green Energy Ltd., which began on September 19, is scheduled to close on September 23. The company, a manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of integrated solar project solutions, has set the price band between Rs 442 and Rs 465 per equity share.

According to BSE, the mainboard issue was fully subscribed on Day 2, after witnessing muted demand on Day 1.

With just one day left before the subscription closes, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Saatvik Green Energy IPO is in focus today. According to the current trends, the GMP for the mainboard issue has declined since the IPO opened for subscription on September 19.

Here are all the latest details.