Saatvik Green Energy Files For Rs 1,150-Crore IPO

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd. filed its preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Tuesday for a Rs 1,150-crore initial public offering, which will include an offer for sale of up to Rs 300 crore and a fresh issue of Rs 850 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Pramod Kumar and Sunila Garg are shareholders of Saatvik Green Energy offloading shares worth Rs 150 crore each in the OFS. Neelesh Garg, Manik Garg, Manavika Garg and SPG Trust are the promoters and the promoter group of the company.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., Ambit Pvt. and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the IPO and KFin Technologies will be the registrar of the maiden public offer.