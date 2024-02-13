Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO: Here Are The Steps To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Rudra Gas Enterprise Limited will be finalised on Tuesday, February 13.
On the last day of subscription for Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO, the total subscription reached 350.75 times, with non-institutional investors subscribing 286.62 times, and retail investors 404.38 times, as per chittogarh.com.
The company aimed to raise Rs 14.16 crore through a fixed price issue, offering 22.48 lakh fresh shares. The IPO price was set at Rs 63 per share.
The allotment for the Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.
Investors can check Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Link Intime India Private Ltd and on BSE website.
How to check Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO allotment status on Link Intime India
Visit the website of Link Intime India here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Rudra Gas Enterprise Limited" from the drop-down menu.
Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID.
Click on the 'Search' button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
How to check Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Rudra Gas Enterprise Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO Listing Date
Shares of Rudra Gas Enterprise Limited are set to be list on BSE SME on Thursday, February 15.
Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, February 8
IPO Close Date: Monday, February 12
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, February 13
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, February 14
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, February 14
Listing Date: Thursday, February 15
Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 2,248,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 14.16 crore)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Price band: Rs 63 per share
Lot size: 2000 Shares
About Rudra Gas Enterprise Limited
Rudra Gas Enterprise Limited started in 2015 and focuses on gas distribution, fibre cable networks, construction equipment, and vehicle rental. They work on gas pipeline projects, laying pipelines and building facilities like CNG stations. They're also involved in fibre optic cable projects for data transmission using light signals. Additionally, they rent out construction machinery and vehicles for specific projects. Their clients are in city gas distribution and telecommunications, both in the public and private sectors.