Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO: Here Are The Steps To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO, the total subscription reached 350.75 times, with non-institutional investors subscribing 286.62 times, and retail investors 404.38 times, as per chittogarh.com.

The company aimed to raise Rs 14.16 crore through a fixed price issue, offering 22.48 lakh fresh shares. The IPO price was set at Rs 63 per share.

The allotment for the Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.