Rubicon Research IPO Listing Date And Latest GMP Ahead Of Market Debut This Week

Shares of Rubicon Research Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the company's debut on the stock market this week.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Rubicon Research Ltd. closed with a strong subscription on the last day of bidding on Monday. The mainboard IPO was oversubscribed 103.90 times on the third and final day, with investors bidding for 1,70,96,80,620 shares against the 1,64,55,670 shares on offer.

The share allotment status for the Rubicon Research IPO was finalised on Tuesday, October 14. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Wednesday, October 15.

The unlisted shares of Rubicon Research Limited have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), indicating positive listing gains for investors. The GMP for the public issue has gained consistently since it opened for subscription on October 9.

Here’s a look at what the latest trends indicate for the IPO of Rubicon Research.