Rubicon Research IPO: General Atlantic-Backed Offer Worth Nearly Rs 1,400 Crore Opens Oct. 9

Rubicon Research Ltd., backed by US private equity giant General Atlantic, will launch its Rs 1,377.5-crore initial public offering of shares next week. The IPO will be open for subscription between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13, according to the red herring prospectus.

The company will offer shares worth Rs 500 crore in a fresh issue. Promoter General Atlantic Singapore Pte will offload equity worth up to Rs 877.5 crore.

The company will invite investments from large institutions in the pre-IPO anchor round on Oct. 8.

Details regarding price band, minimum investment for retail investors, and lot size will be announced via a public advertisement in the coming days.

Proceeds worth Rs 310 crore from the issue will be used for the payment of debt. As on June 30, 2025, the total outstanding borrowing of Rubicon Research is Rs 496 crore.

Funds will also be used for supporting inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions as well as other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.