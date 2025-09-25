Highway Builder RKCPL Files For Rs 1,250-Crore IPO

RKCPL Ltd., a civil construction and infrastructure development company, has applied for an initial public offering to sell shares worth up to Rs 1,250 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 700 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 550 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Joint Managing Directors Naresh Kumar and Krishan Kumar Goyal will sell equity via the OFS.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 200 crore will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, Rs 138 crore for investment in certain subsidiaries, and Rs 130 crore for capital expenditure.

Moreover, Rs 50 crore will be deployed for debt repayments. As of July 31, 2025, the total sanctioned amount and the total outstanding borrowings under the various financing arrangements availed by RKCPL and subsidiaries aggregated to Rs 1,352 crore and Rs 823 crore, respectively.

Equirus Capital Pvt. and Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. are the merchant bankers to the RKCPL IPO.

Details regarding the price band, number of shares for bidding, minimum investment, bidding period and other details of the IPO will be announced after SEBI approval.