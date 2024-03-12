RK Swamy Shares Debut At 13.19% Discount To IPO Price

Shares of RK Swamy Ltd. listed at Rs 250 apiece on the NSE, a discount of 13.19% to their IPO price of Rs 288 apiece.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 252, a 12.5% discount.

The Rs 423.56-crore IPO was subscribed 25.94 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (34.36 times), retail investors (34.03 times), non-institutional investors (20.58 times), and portion reserved for employees (2.52 times).