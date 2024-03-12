NDTV ProfitIPOsRK Swamy Shares Debut At 13.19% Discount To IPO Price
RK Swamy Shares Debut At 13.19% Discount To IPO Price

The Rs 423.56 crore IPO was subscribed 25.94 times on its third and final day led by institutional investors, retail investors and non-institutional investors.

12 Mar 2024, 09:55 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: RK Swamy official website)</p></div>
(Source: RK Swamy official website)

Shares of RK Swamy Ltd. listed at Rs 250 apiece on the NSE, a discount of 13.19% to their IPO price of Rs 288 apiece.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 252, a 12.5% discount.

The Rs 423.56-crore IPO was subscribed 25.94 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (34.36 times), retail investors (34.03 times), non-institutional investors (20.58 times), and portion reserved for employees (2.52 times).

The company is one of the leading integrated marketing service groups in India, offering a single-window solution for creative, media, data analytics and market-research services.

They offer a comprehensive range of services in the following interrelated and complementary business segments: integrated marketing communications; customer data analytics and marketing technology; and full-service market research, including customer-experience measurement, and syndicated studies — full-service market research.

The company is a data-driven integrated marketing services provider, and all segments of the business use digital initiatives extensively.

Use of Proceeds

  • Funding working capital: Rs 54 crore 

  • Funding capital expenditure for DVCP Studio: Rs 10.98 crore 

  • Funding investment in IT infrastructure: Rs 33.3 crore 

  • Funding setting up of new CEC and CATI: Rs 21 crore 

