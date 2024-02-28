RK Swamy Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 270–288 Per Share

RK Swamy Ltd. has set the price band for its initial public offering in the range of Rs 270-288 per share.

The company's IPO will open on March 4 and close on March 6. The IPO comprises fresh issue of up to Rs 173 crore, with offer-for-sale worth Rs 250.6 crore. The total issue size is Rs 423.6 crore.

Market value at upper end of price band is Rs 1,676.7 crore. The lot size for the issue is 50 equity shares, and it will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.

Size of fresh issue of equity shares with face value of Rs 5 each aggregating up to Rs 1,730.00 million and offer for sale up to 8,700,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each.