RK Swamy Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 270–288 Per Share
The company plans to raise up to Rs 423.6 crore through the IPO that will open on March 4 and close on March 6.
RK Swamy Ltd. has set the price band for its initial public offering in the range of Rs 270-288 per share.
The company's IPO will open on March 4 and close on March 6. The IPO comprises fresh issue of up to Rs 173 crore, with offer-for-sale worth Rs 250.6 crore. The total issue size is Rs 423.6 crore.
Market value at upper end of price band is Rs 1,676.7 crore. The lot size for the issue is 50 equity shares, and it will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.
Size of fresh issue of equity shares with face value of Rs 5 each aggregating up to Rs 1,730.00 million and offer for sale up to 8,700,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each.
Use of Proceeds
Funding working capital: Rs 54 crore
Funding capital expenditure for DVCP Studio: Rs 10.98 crore
Funding investment in IT infrastructure: Rs 33.3 crore
Funding setting up of new CEC and CATI: Rs 21 crore
Business
The company is one of the leading integrated marketing service groups in India, offering a single-window solution for creative, media, data analytics and market research services.
They offer a comprehensive range of services in the following interrelated and complementary business segments: (i) integrated marketing communications; (ii) customer data analytics and marketing technology (customer data analytics and martech); and (iii) full-service market research (including customer experience measurement) and syndicated studies (full-service market research).
The company is a data-driven integrated marketing services provider, and all segments of the business use digital initiatives extensively.