RK Swamy, JG Chemicals And Gopal Snacks IPOs Open Next Week
RK Swamy, JG Chemicals and Gopal Snacks are looking to raise over Rs 1,325 crore collectively.
Initial public offerings of RK Swamy Ltd., JG Chemicals Ltd. and Gopal Snacks Ltd. are set to open next week to raise over Rs 1,325 crore collectively.
In addition, three companies will list on the exchanges in the upcoming week. Here's all you need to know about them.
IPO Offerings
RK Swamy
The RK Swamy IPO will open for subscription on March 4 and close on March 6. The integrated marketing services provider's offering is a combination of fresh issue amounting to Rs 173 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 250.6 crore, with the price band fixed in the range of Rs 270 to 288 per share.
Net proceeds from the issue will be used to:
Fund working capital requirements.
Capex to set up a digital video content production studio.
Investment in the company's IT infrastructure and its subsidiaries.
Hansa Research and Hansa Customer Equity.
Set up new customer experience centers and computer aided telephonic interview centres.
JG Chemicals
The JG Chemicals IPO will open for subscription on March 5 and close on March 7. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of Rs 165 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 86.2 crore, with the price band fixed in the range of Rs 210 to 221 per share.
Net proceeds from the issue will be used to:
Invest in a subsidiary, BDJ Oxides, and repay some of its borrowings.
Fund capital expenditure requirements to set up a research and development centre in Andhra Pradesh.
Finance its long-term working capital requirements.
Gopal Snacks
The Gopal Snacks IPO will open for subscription on March 6 and close on March 11. The IPO is an offer-for-sale amounting to Rs 650 crore, with its price band fixed is in the range of Rs 381 to 401 per share.
Shareholder Gopal Agriproducts Ltd. will divest stake up to Rs 540 crore in the OFS whereas shareholders Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani and Harsh Sureshkumar Shah will sell shares worth of Rs 100 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively.
IPO Listings
Platinum Industries
Platinum Industries Ltd. is expected to list on exchanges on March 5. The IPO was entirely a fresh issue worth Rs 235.3 crore. The public issue was subscribed to 99.03 times on its final day.
Exicom Tele-Systems
The electric vehicle supply equipment provider is expected to list on exchanges on March 5. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of Rs 329 crore and offer-for-sale of Rs 100 crore. The public issue was subscribed to 129.54 times on its final day.
Ongoing Issues
Mukka Proteins
Mukka Proteins, a Mangaluru-based animal protein company, is expected to list on exchanges on March 7. The IPO was entirely a fresh issue worth Rs 224 crore. The public issue, which will close on March 4, was subscribed to 6.97 times on its second day.