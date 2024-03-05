RK Swamy IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

RK Swamy Ltd. launched its initial public offering on March 4 to raise Rs 423.6 crore. The IPO issue will close on March 6. The IPO was subscribed 2.19 times on day 1.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 173 crore and an offer-for-sale worth Rs 250.6 crore.

The company has set the price band for its initial public offering in the range of Rs 270–288 per share.

The market value of the IPO at the upper end of the price band is Rs 1,676.7 crore. The lot size for the issue is 50 equity shares, and it will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.

The size of the fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each, aggregating up to Rs 173 crore, and the offer for sale of up to 8,700,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each.