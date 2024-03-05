NDTV ProfitIPOsRK Swamy IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates
RK Swamy IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

The IPO was subscribed 3.05 times as of 10:54 p.m. on Monday.

05 Mar 2024, 11:02 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
(Source: RK Swamy official website)
(Source: RK Swamy official website)

RK Swamy Ltd. launched its initial public offering on March 4 to raise Rs 423.6 crore. The IPO issue will close on March 6. The IPO was subscribed 2.19 times on day 1.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 173 crore and an offer-for-sale worth Rs 250.6 crore.

The company has set the price band for its initial public offering in the range of Rs 270–288 per share.

The market value of the IPO at the upper end of the price band is Rs 1,676.7 crore. The lot size for the issue is 50 equity shares, and it will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.

The size of the fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each, aggregating up to Rs 173 crore, and the offer for sale of up to 8,700,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each.

Issue Details

  • Issue opens: March 4

  • Issue closes: March 6

  • Face value: Rs 5 apiece.

  • Fixed price band: Rs 270–288 per share.

  • Lot size: 50 shares or multiples thereof.

  • Listing: NSE and BSE.

Use of Proceeds

  • Funding working capital: Rs 54 crore 

  • Funding capital expenditure for DVCP Studio: Rs 10.98 crore 

  • Funding investment in IT infrastructure: Rs 33.3 crore 

  • Funding setting up of new CEC and CATI: Rs 21 crore 

Business

The company is one of the leading integrated marketing service groups in India, offering a single-window solution for creative, media, data analytics and market research services.

They offer a comprehensive range of services in the following interrelated and complementary business segments: (i) integrated marketing communications; (ii) customer data analytics and marketing technology (customer data analytics and martech); and (iii) full-service market research (including customer experience measurement) and syndicated studies (full-service market research).

The company is a data-driven integrated marketing services provider, and all segments of the business use digital initiatives extensively.

Use Of Proceeds

  • Funding working capital requirements of the company.

  • Funding capital expenditure to be incurred by the company for setting up a DVCP Studio.

  • Funding investment in IT infrastructure development of the company, and company's Material Subsidiaries Hansa Research and Hansa Customer Equity.

  • Funding setting up of new CEC and CATI of the company.

  • General corporate purposes.

Subscription Status: Day 1

The IPO was subscribed 3.05 times as of 10:54 p.m. on Monday.

  • Institutional investors: 0.01 or 1%.

  • Non-institutional investors: 4.31 times.

  • Retail investors: 10.60 times.

  • Employee reserved: 0.85 times

