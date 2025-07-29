Repono IPO Day 2: Issue Subscribed Over 11 Times, GMP Up 21%

The SME issue of Repono Ltd. comprises only a fresh issue of 27.79 lakh shares. The company aims to raise Rs 26.68 crore from the primary market through the book-building issue.

Retail investors can apply for the IPO by placing bids for two lots, equating to 2,400 shares, aggregating to Rs 2,18,400. Meanwhile, High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) are required to bid for a minimum of three lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 3,45,600.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 91 and Rs 96 per share.

Investors can participate in the IPO from July 28 to July 30. The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on July 31. The company will transfer shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on Aug. 1 and refunds for non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.

Shares of Repono are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Aug. 4.

Wealth Mine Networks Pvt. is the book-running lead manager of the Repono IPO. Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar and JSK Securities and Services Pvt. is the market maker for the issue.