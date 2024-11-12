Rekha Jhunjhunwala-Backed Inventurus Knowledge Gets SEBI Nod For IPO

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, which provides healthcare support services, has received go-ahead from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to float its initial public offering. The public issue is a pure offer for sale play, which means that the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

The Rekha Jhunjhunwala and RARE Enterprises backed firm had filed its preliminary IPO paper in August and obtained the regulator's observations during Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, indicating a go-ahead to float the public issue.

The Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, and Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust are the promoter selling shareholders participating in the offer for sale. Additionally, the Ashra Family Trust and Rajeshkumar Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala, part of the promoter group, are also looking to reduce their stakes through this listing.

Among the 36 individual selling shareholders are Chairman Berjis Minoo Desai and non-executive director Joseph Benardello.

A total of 2.82 crore shares, each with a face value of Re 1, will be offered for sale by the selling shareholders.