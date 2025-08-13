Regaal Resources IPO LIVE Updates — Check GMP, Day 2 Subscription Status, Other Details

Regaal Resources Ltd.'s initial public offer was subscribed 9.59 times on the second day. The IPO offer was fully subscribed within hours of launch on the first day. The portion for retail and non-institutional investors was overbooked.

The mainboard IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 306 crore. Regaal Resources IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 2.06 crore shares, worth Rs 210 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 94 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 96 crore.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the offer. The company has reserved 35% of the net issue for retail investors and 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. is the book-running lead manager of the Regaal Resources IPO. MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.