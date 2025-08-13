Regaal Resources IPO LIVE Updates — Check GMP, Day 2 Subscription Status, Other Details
Regaal Resources' IPO has been subscribed close to 10 times as of 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday.
Regaal Resources Ltd.'s initial public offer was subscribed 9.59 times on the second day. The IPO offer was fully subscribed within hours of launch on the first day. The portion for retail and non-institutional investors was overbooked.
The mainboard IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 306 crore. Regaal Resources IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 2.06 crore shares, worth Rs 210 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 94 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 96 crore.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the offer. The company has reserved 35% of the net issue for retail investors and 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. is the book-running lead manager of the Regaal Resources IPO. MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.
IPO Details
Issue opens: Aug. 12.
Issue closes: Aug. 14.
IPO Allotment Date: Aug. 18.
Issue Type: Book-building issue.
Issue Size: Rs 306 crore.
Fresh Issue: Comprises 2.06crore shares, worth Rs 210 crore.
Offer For Sale: Comprises 94 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 96 crore.
Lot Size: 144 shares.
Price Band: Rs 96 and Rs 100 per share.
Regaal Resources Day 3 Subscription Status
Regaal Resources' IPO has been subscribed 9.59 times as of 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday.
Qualified Institutions: 2.97 times.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 19.48 times.
Retail Investors: 9.14 times
Regaal Resources GMP Today
Regaal Resources's grey market premium is at Rs 32 apiece as of 10:00 a.m., according to data on the Investorgain website. The estimated listing price is Rs 134 apiece, which implies a 31.37% listing gain from the issue price.
Proceed Utilisation
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to clear debt and for general corporate purposes.
Financials
The company reported a 115.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 47.67 crore in FY25 from Rs 22.14 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 52.5% YoY to Rs 915.16 crore in FY25 from Rs 600.02 crore in FY24. Total borrowings grew 41.95% YoY to Rs 507.05 crore in FY25 from Rs 357.21 crore in FY24.