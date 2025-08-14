Regaal Resources IPO Subscribed 47.80 Times On Final Day — Check GMP, Other Details

Regaal Resources IPO: Regaal Resources Ltd.'s initial public offer was subscribed 47.80 times on Thursday. Aug. 14 is the final to apply for the offer. It was subscribed 26.4 times on the second day of subscription. The IPO was fully subscribed within hours of launch on the first day.

The portion for retail and non-institutional investors was overbooked. The mainboard IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 306 crore. The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 2.06 crore shares worth Rs 210 crore and an offer for sale of 94 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 96 crore.

The price band is set at Rs 96 to Rs 100 per share. Qualified institutional buyers will be offered a maximum of 50% of the offer. The company has reserved 35% of the net issue for retail investors and 15% for non-institutional investors.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. is the book-running lead manager of the Regaal Resources IPO. MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.