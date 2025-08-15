Regaal Resources IPO: Check Allotment Date, Steps To Verify Status And Latest GMP
Investors can check the IPO allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources recieved an overwhelming response from the investors as the public issue was oversubscribed 159.88 times on the third and final day of bidding on August 14.
The IPO received bids for more than 335.73 crore shares against 2.09 crore shares on offer.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category 190.97 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 356.73 times, while the retail portion was booked 57.75 times.
The price band for the IPO was fixed between Rs 96 and Rs 102 per share. The Regaal Resources IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 306 crore. The mainboard issue comprised a fresh issuance of 2.06 crore shares, worth Rs 210 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 94 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 96 crore.
Regaal Resources IPO Allotment Date
The share allotment status of Regaal Resources Ltd. is expected to be finalised by the company on August 18.
The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on August 19. Shares will also be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.
Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime).
Steps to Check Regaal Resources IPO Allotment Status On BSE, NSE And MUFG Intime India
BSE
Go to the BSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as “Equity”.
Choose “Regaal Resources Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the “Captcha” verification.
Click on the “Search” button to view your allotment status.
NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Select the company symbol “REGAAL” from the dropdown list for issue symbols.
Enter PAN details and Application Number.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the share allotment details.
MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar’s official website here - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select “Regaal Resources Ltd.” from the drop-down menu for company names. It’s important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.
Enter the details as per your selection.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.
Regaal Resources IPO Listing Date
Shares of Regaal Resources are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 20.
Regaal Resources IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Regaal Resources IPO stood at Rs 24 as of 8:00 a.m. on August 15. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 126 apiece at a premium of 23.53% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Regaal Resources is an agro-processing company that manufactures maize starch and starch derivative products. The company will use proceeds from the IPO to clear debt and for general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.