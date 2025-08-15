Regaal Resources IPO: Check Allotment Date, Steps To Verify Status And Latest GMP

The initial public offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources recieved an overwhelming response from the investors as the public issue was oversubscribed 159.88 times on the third and final day of bidding on August 14.

The IPO received bids for more than 335.73 crore shares against 2.09 crore shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category 190.97 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 356.73 times, while the retail portion was booked 57.75 times.

The price band for the IPO was fixed between Rs 96 and Rs 102 per share. The Regaal Resources IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 306 crore. The mainboard issue comprised a fresh issuance of 2.06 crore shares, worth Rs 210 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 94 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 96 crore.