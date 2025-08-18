Regaal Resources IPO Allotment Soon: Check Steps To Verify Status And Latest GMP

The share allotment status of Regaal Resources Ltd. is likely be finalised today, on August 18.

The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on August 19. Shares will also be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources received an overwhelming response from the investors as the public issue was oversubscribed 159.88 times on the third and final day of bidding on August 14.

The IPO received bids for more than 335.73 crore shares against 2.09 crore shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category 190.97 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 356.73 times, while the retail portion was booked 57.75 times.