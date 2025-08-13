Regaal Resources Aiming To Become Third Largest With Current Expansion Plan, Says CMD And Director

With the current expansion plan, Regaal Resources Ltd. is confident it will grab the third top spot in the industry in terms of capacity, said Karan Kishorepuria, whole-time director. In terms of having the single plant, Regaal Resources will likely hold the top spot.

Regal Resources is now focused on increasing the production to 1615 tonnes of crush per day from the present capacity of 825 tonnes of crush per day, said Anil Kishorepuria, chairman and managing director. The company started with 180 tonnes of crush per day in 2019.

The total market size in India is 20,000 metric tonnes per day. When Regaal Resources started the company, it was less than 1% of the total market. Now with 825 tonnes of crushing per day, Regaal Resources is at 3–4% of the market. After expansion, the company will be at 9–10% of the market. This implies the company may hold the third post, explained Whole-Time Director Karan in an interview with NDTV Profit.

Regaal Resources' initial public offer of Rs 306 crore opened on Tuesday. It will conclude on Thursday. The proceeds from the offer will not be utilised for the expansion.