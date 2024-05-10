Refractory Shapes IPO: How To Check Allotment Status?

Refractory Shapes IPO saw a good response from the investors with an overall subscription of 255.08 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:

Qualified Institutions (QIBs) subscribing 90.59 times

Non-Institutional Buyers (NIIs) subscribed 464.43 times

Retail investors subscribed 259.56 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The bidding period for the IPO closed on May 9. This SME IPO offered 60 lakh shares with a price band of Rs 27 to Rs 31 per share, totalling Rs 18.60 crore. Investors needed to apply for a minimum of 4000 shares.

The allotment for the Refractory Shapes IPO will be finalised on Friday, May 10.