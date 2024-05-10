Refractory Shapes IPO: How To Check Allotment Status?
Refractory Shapes IPO had opened for subscription on Monday, May 6, and closed on Thursday, May 9.
Refractory Shapes IPO saw a good response from the investors with an overall subscription of 255.08 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:
Qualified Institutions (QIBs) subscribing 90.59 times
Non-Institutional Buyers (NIIs) subscribed 464.43 times
Retail investors subscribed 259.56 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The bidding period for the IPO closed on May 9. This SME IPO offered 60 lakh shares with a price band of Rs 27 to Rs 31 per share, totalling Rs 18.60 crore. Investors needed to apply for a minimum of 4000 shares.
The allotment for the Refractory Shapes IPO will be finalised on Friday, May 10.
Investors can check the Refractory Shapes IPO allotment status on Bigshare Service Private Limited., the registrar for IPO.
How to check Refractory Shapes IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Refractory Shapes Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
The shares of Refractory Shapes Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, May 14.
About Refractory Shapes Limited
The company's primary business, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), is the production of various kinds of bricks, castables, ceramic balls, high alumina catalysts, and precast and pre fired blocks. These include burner blocks, special-shaped refractory bricks, dense and insulating castables, and mortars. The company’s manufacturing facilities are located in the Pimpri Industrial Area, Pune, Maharashtra, and in Wankaner, Morbi district, Gujarat.