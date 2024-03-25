Reddit to the Moon Won’t Launch an IPO Boom

Startups and their backers still haven’t reckoned with the huge wave of over-investment in 2020-2022. More than 500 companies became unicorns in the US alone, which means they raised funds at valuations above $1 billion, according to data from Pitchbook, the research firm. Collectively America’s unicorns have been valued at almost $2.5 trillion at their last private fund raising. However, a large and undetermined share of that value has already evaporated – proving about as tangible as magical horned horses – even if the companies and their backers haven’t yet admitted to the fact.