Reddit’s Steve Huffman Leaves ‘Young Troll’ Image Behind In Run-Up To IPO

It was also a mess. In an interview last year, then CEO Yishan Wong said that during his tenure from 2012 to 2014, “the user base increased fivefold” and “we were able to cut costs and get technical costs down to avoid bankruptcy,” but the job “was incredibly stressful and draining.” After Wong left, Sam Altman, now CEO of OpenAI, had a stint at the helm lasting only a few days. Altman had been in the same Y Combinator class with Huffman and Ohanian, and is still a major shareholder in Reddit. Altman was followed by venture capitalist Ellen Pao, who took over as interim CEO.