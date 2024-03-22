Reddit’s Debut Delivers For New And Old Shareholders Alike

Reddit’s more than two-year slog to listing reflects the ups and downs of the market, beginning with its initial confidential filing in 2021, when IPOs on US exchanges set an all-time record of $339 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. IPOs in the US have tumbled since then, reaching only $26 billion last year, the data show. Reddit’s listing pushes the total raised by IPOs via US exchanges this year to about $8.8 billion. That’s an increase of around 152% at this point in 2023.